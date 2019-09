SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One area man was killed and a second was hurt in a motorcycle crash this morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 am in Summit Township, Somerset County.

State police say 21-year-old Anthony McFee lost control of his motorcycle and it struck a utility pole.

Both he and his passenger 21-year-old Trevor Thomas were thrown from the bike.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

McFee was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.