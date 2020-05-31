One man dead after crashing motorcycle in Clearfield County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Clearfield say a DuBois man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday evening.

Police say the crash happened around 7:30 pm, on Kriner Road in Brady Township. The DuBois man was traveling along Kriner Road when he left the roadway, struck a culvert and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The man, who was identified as 32-year-old Theodore Wells, was pronounced dead on the scene by Clearfield Coroner Kim Schaffer Snyder, according to the crash report.

