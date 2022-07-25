ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for an Altoona man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a grocery store during an armed robbery Monday morning.

John Allen Jukes

Suspect John Allen Jukes (Pictured Below) entered FeFi’s Grocery Store at 1224 2nd Avenue around 11:18 a.m. and demanded money from a cashier while holding a knife, according to Altoona Police Sergeant Matt Plummer. Jukes reportedly left the store with $3,680.

After investigating the incident, police revealed Jukes conspired with suspect Matthew Morrison to rob the store. Morrison was later found allegedly throwing away a lock box the stolen money was in. Morrison was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and related offenses.

Sgt. Plummer said Jukes was reported to be at the Wye Motor Lodge along Plank Road in Duncansville. However, Jukes fled the motel before police could execute a search warrant on his room.

Jukes has not been arrested and has an active warrant from the Altoona Police Department for robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and other related offenses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jukes is aked to call 911.