One killed in motorcycle crash in Bedford County

SNAKE SPRING TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bedford County Wednesday night.

According to State Police in Bedford, Daniel May, 28, of Everett, was traveling west on Lincoln Highway in Snake Spring Township when he lost control of his motorcycle while making a right turn.

May crossed the center line and crashed into an embankment, which caused him and his vehicle to be thrown 170 feet and come to a stop in brush, according to police.

May was pronounced dead on the scene by the Bedford County Coroner.