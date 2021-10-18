One killed in head-on crash in Bedford County Monday evening

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Imler man was killed Monday evening after a head-on crash in King Township in Bedford County.

According to state police, a car was found in the lane of oncoming traffic in a curve in the road on the 500 block of North Imler Valley Road Oct. 18.

While details are limited at this time, police report that a 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

