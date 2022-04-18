CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have identified a man killed after crashing his Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle in Penn Township.

On April 13 around 2:30 p.m., 68-year-old Rodney Jordan veered off the roadway on SR 219 just west of McFadden Road after failing to get around a left curve, according to state police in Clearfield. Jordan hit a guide rail and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was transported via ambulance to the Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital for life-threatening injuries where he later died.

During the incident, another motorcyclist was riding behind Jordan. After hitting the guide rail, Jordan’s bike reentered the roadway and struck a Harley Davison Heritage Softail that was also traveling down SR 219. The driver of that motorcycle was uninjured.

State police said Jordan was wearing a helmet.