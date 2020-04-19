One injured, taken to hospital after car crashes into tree in Elk County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Restaurant_Directory

HORTON TOWNSHIP, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Ridgway say one person was injured after crashing into a tree on Friday night in Elk County.

The crash happened on Keystone Road on Friday evening around 6 pm. Police say the driver was making a left turn onto Orchard Road when they lost control on the snow covered roadway.

The vehicle then slid into a fence, before crashing into a tree. The driver was taken to Penn Highlands Elk, and is being treated for serious injuries, according to police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss