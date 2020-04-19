One injured, taken to hospital after car crashes into tree in Elk County

HORTON TOWNSHIP, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Ridgway say one person was injured after crashing into a tree on Friday night in Elk County.

The crash happened on Keystone Road on Friday evening around 6 pm. Police say the driver was making a left turn onto Orchard Road when they lost control on the snow covered roadway.

The vehicle then slid into a fence, before crashing into a tree. The driver was taken to Penn Highlands Elk, and is being treated for serious injuries, according to police.