Car and tractor-trailer crash on Route 764 in Allegheny Township on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash Friday morning involving a car and tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred on Route 764 in Allegheny Township at the 6th Avenue and California Avenue intersection, according to 511PA. A traffic restriction is in place on 6th Avenue as all traffic is being redirected onto California Avenue.

One person was reportedly injured in the crash. The cause is unknown at this time.

Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Department, Duncansville Fire Company, AMED, Allegheny Township police and Altoona police all responded to the scene.

WTAJ has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.