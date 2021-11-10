One injured in morning rollover crash near Cresson

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a vehicle crash near Cresson Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred before 8 a.m. on Old Route 22 westbound 1 mile east of Healy Road when a single vehicle rolled over, according to Blair County Dispatch. One individual was reportedly transported to UPMC Altoona with unknown injuries.
A lane restriction is currently in place.
Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.
