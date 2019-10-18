One injured in crash in Claysburg

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was sent to the hospital following a crash in Claysburg.

Crews were called out to an accident in the 800 block of Lower Claar Rd., just before 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

A woman who lives up the road heard the crash and came out to see the driver walking around and the passenger hurt on the ground. She says this is the fourth crash in that area.

“It’s a windy road, people speed on it, I’m always telling people to slow down, because the kids are always in the front yard,” Ashley Michael said.

State Police are investigating.