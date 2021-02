JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been transported to the hospital after a Saturday crash on Route 219.

According to Cambria County dispatch, the crash happened in the northbound lane between the Elton Road and Route 56 exits. It happened around 2:30 p.m.

One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment. At this time, the details and severity of their injuries are unknown.

Multiple crews were at the scene, including Richland Township police.