PIKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured when a bulldozer fell off a moving trailer and struck another vehicle.

According to police, a vehicle was travelling west on State Route 879 in Clearfield County with a bulldozer attached to a trailer on Monday when the bulldozer came loose and fell off the trailer during a right turn.

Police say another vehicle traveling east then struck the bulldozer after it fell off the trailer, causing serious injuries to the driver.