One in custody after shots fired, SERT team activated in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is in custody after state police had to activate their Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) after he shot at a woman in her car, according to reports.

Luke Dehaven, 43, or Markleysburg reportedly fired several shots at a woman in her car while at the Clevenger Family Camp in Lower Turkeyfoot Township on Dec. 30. The woman said she arrived at the camp and saw Dehaven’s truck when he came from behind a tent and ran towards the car. Before she knew it he was about 10 feet from her with a handgun and proceeded to fire the gun at the car, shattering the driver’s side window, police noted.

After taking off from the campground, the woman went to State Police who made contact with Dehaven on the phone. After learning he was at an abandoned location on Dull Hill Road, troopers activated the PSP SERT team to assist in apprehending the 43-year-old.

Dehaven was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He’s currently facing aggravated assault and endangerment charges.

Bail was set at $100,000. He’s currently sitting in the Somerset County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.