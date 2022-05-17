CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Johnstown Police say they have one person in custody after a morning shooting near the Oakhurst homes.
Around 9 a.m. police responded to a shooting in the Oakhurst home section of Johnstown. Police said that nobody was injured and they have a suspect in custody.
Information is limited at this time, stick with WTAJ on-air and online for the latest.
