One in custody after attempted arson Wednesday morning, troopers say

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Centre County are investigating after an attempted arson Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 7:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Mulligan Hollow Lane in Rush Township. State police haven’t reported any injuries or pending charges at this time, but they do say one person is currently in custody.

“The investigation is still ongoing at this time. We want to stress that there are no public safety concerns and the individual is in custody at this time,” Trooper Jacob Rhymestine, Public Information Officer, Hollidaysburg said.

Officials say that more information on this incident will be released at a later time. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date.