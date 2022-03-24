SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is being treated for burns after a garage explosion on the 200 block of Ord Street in Salisbury.

The victim had to be flown to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh due to sustained injuries. The call came in around 9:44 a.m. and Meyersdale Fire and Police crews responded.

Somerset 911 said the garage caught on fire but has since been put out. Police are still on the scene as of 10:45 a.m.