One flown to hospital after high speed chase, crash on PA Turnpike

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man was flown to the hospital after leading state police out of Somerset County on a chase on the PA turnpike before crashing.

According to the report, 21-year-old Sergio Rodriguez-Guzman was traveling westbound on I-76 July 10, traveling at a high rate of speed from pursuit when he attempted to exit at the Donegal interchange. He then drove his Toyota Tundra across the median and launched through the air over the acceleration ramp.

The undercarriage of the truck touched multiple treetops as it went down the embankment. Police report that the truck hit the ground so hard that the cab of the truck detached from the frame. The cab came to rest roughly 70 feet from the point of impact.

Guzman was flown to Conemaugh Memorial in Johnstown for his injuries. According to the report, the driver will be facing charges.