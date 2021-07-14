One flown to hospital after crashing into tractor in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was flown to the hospital for injuries after crashing into a tractor in Huntingdon County.

Police report that a 22-year-old from Hustontown was driving on Hollow Road (Route T320) July 5 with a passenger. He was allegedly driving at an unsafe speed and didn’t notice the tractor stopped along the roadway. The car’s brakes locked up and crashed into the tractor nearly head-on.

The driver was flown to UPMC Altoona and his passenger was transported to Fulton County Medical Center. The operator of the tractor had unknown injuries.

State Police noted that driving under the influence is suspected to be a factor in the crash.