Helicopter lands at scene of multi-vehicle crash on I-80. 7-29-22.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County.

A car crashed into the back of a tractor trailer where one man was flown to an area hospital in critical condition, according to the Lawrence Township Fire Department Assistant Chief. Clearfield EMS is also on scene.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes 2.4 miles west of Exit 111 near Penfield, according to 511PA. A lane restriction is reportedly in place.

Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-80. 7-29-22.

Details remain limited at this time. We have a reporter on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.