One flown to hospital after Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment Saturday after a car slammed into a barrier off of Route 26 in the Saxton area.



According to borough police, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed while passing another car and was out of control when it went off the road. The car reportedly caught on fire but people nearby were able to put the flames out.

Saxton firefighters had to remove the door and roof of the car to rescue the driver and a passenger, both of which were taken to hospitals for treatment. There is no word on their current condition.