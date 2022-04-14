CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ever feel like you’re going crazy? Take a night to relax and let the talent at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) go crazy at the mental institution when they perform One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

The stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s celebrated novel will hit the stage for numerous showings from April 21-23 and again April 28-30 starting at 7:30 p.m.

The play, directed by CAST Artistic Director Gayle Gearhart, explores the brutality of life in a mental institution with humor, candor, and unforgettable characters.

Synopsis:

After being convicted of a petty crime, a charming, rebellious rogue named McMurphy contrives to serve his short sentence in an airy mental institution rather than in a prison. This, he soon learns, was a mistake. He immediately clashes with the authoritarian head nurse, a fierce martinet named Nurse Ratched.

Despite Ratched’s strict reign, McMurphy quickly takes over the yard, leading others out of introversion, staging a revolt so that they can see the World Series on television, and arranging a rollicking midnight party with liquor and women. But McMurphy’s brash insubordination has its consequences; Ratched ultimately triumphs by subjecting McMurphy to a frontal lobotomy.

The CAST production contains adult themes not suitable for children. The groups said it’s intended for mature audiences.

Tickets and more:

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office Mondays 10:30-11:30 and Wednesdays 4:30-5:30.

Those who had season tickets in 2020 will have their season tickets honored in 2022. Season ticket holders who have not yet received their updated season tickets should contact the CAST office to have them emailed or mailed to them.

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call (814) 765-4474, or you can find CAST on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.