One firefighter injured, family loses pets in early morning fire in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a dwelling fire call at the 100 block of North 9th Street around 2 am in the Philipsburg Borough, according to Centre County dispatch.

Philipsburg Fire Company along with several other fire crews were called to the scene to battle the fire. According to Hope Fire Company, the fire was contained around 6:45 am this morning.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire. However, Hope Fire Company says the family lost their pets during in the flames.

One firefighter was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for injuries sustained after a fall.