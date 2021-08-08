One extricated by emergency crews in Blair County UTV crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials responded to a UTV accident that happened during the night on Aug. 7 in the woods of Blair County.

Friendship Fire Company in Roaring Spring responded to the accident that happened about 2 miles in the woods of Plum Creek Boulevard according to their Facebook.

The assistant fire chief had to bring AMED officials to the victim that was stuck in the UTV on four-wheeler trails. Officials had to use ropes and stokes to free the victim from the UTV.

UTV response vehicles were also used to help free and transport the victim. The victim was then transported by UTV 40 back to the main road and was given medical assistance.