One dead, one injured in Saturday night Somerset County crash

January 01 2022 12:00 am

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was killed and another injured in a crash Saturday night in Somerset County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred Dec. 18 just after 8 p.m. along Mason Dixon Highway in Rush Township. The driver of a Chevy Cruze was traveling on Mason Dixon Highway and crossed into the opposing lane while negotiating a curve. She hit the other woman in the front.

The other driver, a woman from Meyersdale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first driver was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Police report that the crash is still under investigation as of this writing. No names have been released at this time.

