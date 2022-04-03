JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is dead and a woman is in custody after an overnight shooting in Johnstown, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer reports.

Johnstown police were dispatched to a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Horner Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday morning. One male at the scene was rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

His name has not been released by Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. The manner of death was ruled a homicide as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Arlaya Morris of Johnstown. She was taken into custody shortly before 3 a.m. and is being charged with homicide, felony aggravated assault, person not to possess a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license.

“Johnstown Police, including Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Investigations is to be commended for their rapid and effective response to this incident. Thanks to their efforts, there is no further danger to the community. This matter remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnstown Police Department. Special thanks go out to the members of the community who cooperated with Police – when citizens work with Police our neighborhoods are safer.” -District Attorney Greg Neugebauer

Morris was placed in Cambria County prison and is currently awaiting a preliminary arraignment.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to learn more information to keep you up to date.