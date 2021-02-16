One dead in weekend ATV crash

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man has died after an ATV crash Saturday.

28-year-old Robert D. Sell was pronounced deceased Monday at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center from a head injury sustained when he crashed a Polaris ATV near his home in Quemahoning Township, Somerset County, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

Lees said Sell was driving the ATV on Saturday at about 2 p.m. when he rode out of a grassy area, struck a set of railroad tracks and lost control. Sell was thrown from the ATV when it rolled. He was not wearing a helmet, Lees said.

Sell was in the medical center’s ICU when he succumbed to his injury at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. Lees said Sell’s death was the result of blunt force trauma and has been ruled accidental.