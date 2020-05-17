One dead in shooting at cookout in Johnstown, police searching for suspect

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is dead after shots were fired this morning around 1 am outside of the Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown, according to officials in Johnstown.

Officials say there were at least 75 people at a cookout last night in Coopersdale Homes. Cambria County 911 Center say they received eight phone calls in regards to hearing gunshots.

Police were called to the scene at 1:07 am and EMS arrived shortly after.

Coroner Jeff Lees identified the victim shot as 26 year-old Armel Joe, who taken to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown, where he was pronounced dead thirty minutes later.

An autopsy was performed this afternoon revealed Joe died from massive blood loss from a single gun shot wound to the abdomen.

Joe’s death has been ruled as a homicide by Coroner Jeff Lees. Johnstown Police say that don’t know suspect’s motive, but adds that they are no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnstown Police directly.