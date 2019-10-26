One dead in multi-vehicle accident in Cameron County

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Emporium say one person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 120 in Shippen Township.

The crash occurred happened 9:40 a.m. when vehicle one crossed over the center line of Route 120 and struck two vehicles.

The operator of vehicle one was partially ejected and pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the third vehicle and two other passengers were transported to Penn Highlands Elk Hospital with minor injuries.