ROSE TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is dead after a crash in Jefferson County Tuesday morning.

Police say 77-year-old Robert Steel of Punxsutawney was traveling on State Route 36 in Rose Township around 11 a.m.

Police say Steel failed to negotiate a downhill curve.

His vehicle rolled over and Steel was ejected.

The jefferson county coroner pronounced Steel dead at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.