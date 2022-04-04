HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is dead after an altercation led to him being shot Sunday evening, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Timothy Skipper, 40, of Three Springs, was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds after an altercation that took place April 3 at around 7:30 p.m. at a home along Campbell Circle in Clay Township.

Police said the known suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, got into an altercation with Skipper before Skipper was shot and eventually died from the injury.

While PSP said there was no threat to the public, they are working with the Huntingdon County District Attorney’s Office and continuing to investigate what they’re calling a criminal homicide.