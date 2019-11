SUSQUEHANNA TWP, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash on Route 219 in Cambria County Wednesday.

According to police, Delbert Duck, 56, of Arcadia, was driving along Route 219 just south of Main Street in Susquehanna Township when his vehicle traveled off the side of the road, striking small shrubbery.

Police say Duck was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.