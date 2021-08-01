One dead in crash after going airborne, ejected out of vehicle

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Cambria County man was killed in an accident that occurred early in the morning on July 31 after losing control of his car before getting ejected from it.
According to a release from the Indiana County coroner, 41-year-old Jeffery Detore of Twin Rocks was on Route 22 Highway West in Blairsville Borough when he hit the curb, a road sign and the guide rail before going airborne.
After going airborne the vehicle traveled to some woods and eventually came to a rest in a drainage ditch east of Route 217 Highway.
Authorities say that Detore was not wearing a seatbelt and he was ejected from the car when it went into the woods.
Police are investigating if Detore was under the influence of alcohol.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.