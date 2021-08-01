One dead in crash after going airborne, ejected out of vehicle

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Cambria County man was killed in an accident that occurred early in the morning on July 31 after losing control of his car before getting ejected from it.

According to a release from the Indiana County coroner, 41-year-old Jeffery Detore of Twin Rocks was on Route 22 Highway West in Blairsville Borough when he hit the curb, a road sign and the guide rail before going airborne.

After going airborne the vehicle traveled to some woods and eventually came to a rest in a drainage ditch east of Route 217 Highway.

Authorities say that Detore was not wearing a seatbelt and he was ejected from the car when it went into the woods.

Police are investigating if Detore was under the influence of alcohol.