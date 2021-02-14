One dead in Clearfield County fire, investigation underway

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person died Saturday night in a fatal fire in Clearfield County.

Crews from four different counties responded to the garage fire on Simpson Street in Gulich Township around 7 p.m. According to dispatch, heavy fire was seen coming from the building and a caller reported that someone was trapped inside.

Multiple explosions were reported at the scene, causing firefighters to evacuate. The Clearfield County Coroner was called to the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been named as of now. State police are investigating the situation.