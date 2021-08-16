One dead in Centre County motorcycle crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clinton County man was killed Sunday evening after losing control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid traffic in Centre County.

State Police out of Rockview were called to the scene of the crash Aug. 15 just before 5:30 p.m. on Penns Valley Pike in Potter Township. It’s reported that Jeffrey Taylor, 30, of Mill Hall, had struck a tree and was thrown from his Yamaha after trying to pass traffic on the shoulder of the roadway.

Taylor was rushed to Mount Nittany Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries along the way.