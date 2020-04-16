One dead in car crash found by fishermen, coroner reports

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reports that a car crash was discovered by two local fishermen and that the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred in the mid to late morning on Tuesday, April 14. The unwitnessed crash reportedly happened when the car struck a tree and slid down a steep embankment on Six Mile Run in Rush Township.

The two fishermen came across the car shortly after noon while driving on the road.

Laurie J. Welker, 58, of Lanse, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner Sayers says the cause of death was a result of chest trauma and the manner of death is accidental.