One dead in Cambria County crash, teen taken to hospital

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on July 17 that officials believe may have been weather-related.

Crews were called to the 4100 block of Menoher Boulevard through Upper Yoder Township for the single-vehicle crash. A Toyota Prius was heading eastbound and left the roadway only to hit a tree and roll down the embankment.

Stella Lynn Clarke, 48, of Southmont, was pronounced dead on the scene by Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner, Joe Hribar. A release from Hribar stated that a 14-year-old boy was in the car and taken to Conemough Memorial Hospital but was later released.

Both Clarke and the boy were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Officials stated that the initial cause could be weather related since a storm was in the area. The autopsy revealed that Clarke had died from blunt force trauma. The death was listed as accidental, according to Hribar.

Upper Yoder, Westmont, Southmont fire departments and West Hills Ambulance along with the Upper Yoder Police responded.