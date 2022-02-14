One dead following suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, police investigating

TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Tyrone Police are investigating after they say a woman died Sunday of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Tyrone police said Cheryl Benson, 54, of Tyrone is believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday night. They said the call came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said the investigation reminds ongoing pending the results of a blood test.

Information is currently limited and this story will be updated as more information becomes available. Stick with WTAJ online and on-air for the latest updates.