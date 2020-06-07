One dead, another seriously injured after rollover crash in Somerset

LOWER TURKEYFOOT TOWNSHIP, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One teen was killed and another teen suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Somerset County Saturday evening.

Police say the crash happened just after 7:30 pm on Saturday along Jersey Hollow Road in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, Somerset County.

The crash report from State Police says the driver was traveling at a high speed when he lost control and hit an embankment.

Police say the vehicle rolled over multiple times and both teens were ejected from the vehicle.

Assistant Coroner Cullen Swank pronounced the driver, a 17-year old male, dead at the scene. The passenger, also a 17-year old male, was flown to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. His status is currently unknown.

Police add that neither teen were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.