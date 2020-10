CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash on I-99.

It was around 6:30 a.m. when a tractor-trailer drove off the southbound lanes of I-99 just past the Claysburg exit and crashed, according to state police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and state police continue to investigate.

