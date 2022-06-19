ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The coroner was called to the scene of a fire that broke out Sunday morning in Saint Marys, according to Elk County Dispatch.

Details are limited but the crews got the call around 5 a.m. for the 100 block of Washington Street, according to dispatch.

The fire marshal was also called to the scene. For now, there is no word on what may have caused the fire.