One dead after standoff with state police in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is dead after a police standoff in Bedford County Sunday evening after police were called for a welfare check.

Details are limited at this time, but state police say that troopers were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Burket Drive in Bloomfield Township in Bedford County at 4:16 p.m. for a welfare check.

A man reportedly barricaded himself inside of the home. During the standoff with police, they report the man fired off shots. State police indicate troopers shot and killed the man.

There were no other injuries and there is no danger to the public. State police continue to investigate.

