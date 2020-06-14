One dead after single-vehicle crash in Somerset County

JEFFERSON TWP., SOMERSET CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Somerset responded to a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning where the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at roughly 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, on Glades Pike when the driver, later identified by the Deputy Coroner as Bryan Lee Phillippi crashed his 2009 Scion TC.

Police say that Phillippi was driving south on Glades Pike when he struck a ditch, causing him to be airborne. The car then struck a fence with its front end, causing it to overturn. It then struck a tree before coming to rest on its driver’s side, facing east.

Deputy Coroner Clifford Ziegler pornunced Phillippi dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers report that as of this time, it’s unknown if Phillipi was wearing his seat belt.