One dead after shooting in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is dead, and a homicide investigation underway, after a Wednesday morning shooting in Dale Borough.

Police were called to a house on the 400 block of Cliff Street around 3:00 in the morning after gunshots rang out. The Cambria County coroner tells us the victim was found in the home’s basement with multiple wounds and there were multiple residents in the house.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

A few witnesses in the area stated that they’ve seen people coming in and out of the house for the past two months after moving in, saying they felt like something was going to happen at the residence. Another witness who asked to remain anonymous said “it’s been a pretty quiet area but many homes are empty at the moment but it is not known to be a nice neighborhood and neighbors in the past they have had a drug problem but never anything like a murder.”

Police appear to be collecting and removing evidence from a home in Dale Borough after a man was found shot to death in the home’s basement Wednesday, July 14, 2021



The suspect in the shooting has not been found yet, though police say there is no immediate danger to the public. Police currently have a search warrant for the home to collect evidence. A translator is on the scene as the residents are said to not speak English.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnstown Police Department at (814) 472-2100

This is a developing story. Stay with WTAJ News for the latest on-air and online.