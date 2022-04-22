CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A person is dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clearfield County happened on Monday, state police said.

At about 2:10 p.m. state police said that a crash had traffic stalled on SR 153 south of Os Long Road in Pine Township. A driver couldn’t stop their vehicle in time and ended up rear ending another one that had a passenger in it. After the second vehicle was hit, a chain happened where a third vehicle was rear ended by the second one and a fourth vehicle was rear ended by the third one, state police said.

State police said that two days after the passenger was sent to Penn Highland DuBois they died from their injuries.

The crash is under state police investigation.