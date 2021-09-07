One dead after motorcycle crash with no helmet

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blairsville man was killed Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle while not wearing a helmet, the coroner reported.

Mark Sprague, 39, was pronounced dead by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman after crashing his motorcycle just after 6 p.m. Sept. 6. The crash happened on Tunnelton Road in Clarksburg when Sprague was traveling on his Harley-Davidson. Sprague reportedly failed to keep control in a curve and hit a utility pole on the side of the road.

Sprague was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials report he was not wearing a helmet and that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

