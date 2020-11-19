One dead after motorcycle crash in Somerset County

JENNER TWP., SOMERSET CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hooversville man was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, State Police out of Somerset report.

The crash occurred on Nov. 8 around 3:39 p.m. when 22-year-old Tanner Friedline was riding his bike in the 5600 block of Penn Avenue in Jenner Township. While traveling north, Friedline reportedly came over a crest in the road and attempted to steer away from an oncoming car before losing control.

Friedline, who police report was wearing a helmet, hit the oncoming car head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was wearing her seatbelt and no physical injuries were reported for her.