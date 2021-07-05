One dead, one taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was pronounced dead Monday and a passenger was taken to UPMC Altoona hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.

Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker said a 49-year-old Punxsutawney man is dead after a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Route 36 in Rose Township on Monday at about noon.

Details were limited but the coroner confirmed a passenger on the motorcycle was also injured and taken to UPMC Altoona.

The name of the motorcyclist killed in the crash is being withheld pending notification of the family, Shumaker said.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to learn more about this accident.