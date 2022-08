JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was killed Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Eldred Township.

Dispatch said the crash happened at the 2200 block of Route 36, just north of Carls Lane. Robert Coleman, 36, of DuBois, was killed, according to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:16 a.m. on Aug. 14.