JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed a man has died from his injuries in a motorcylce accident and was flown to Conemaugh Memorial in Johnstown.

Lees says that William Riley was riding his motorcycle in the Mount Pleasant area when he lost control around a curve. Riley was thrown from the bike in the process.

Riley was soon flown to Conemaugh Memorial where he would succumb to his injuries.