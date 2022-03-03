SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A man died after a mining accident in Somerset County sent him to the hospital on Wednesday, March 2.

Paul Springer, 44, of Somerset County, died in the hospital after a nearly six-foot rock fell on him while in the mine, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

Coroner Lees said the rock fell on Springer and pinned him up against machinery inside the mine, about three miles back. He was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown where he died from his injuries.

In an autopsy report, Lee’s said his death was due to crushing injuries to his upper torso and his death has been ruled an accident.

The incident occurred at the Maple Springs Mine, which is a part of LCT Mine located on Penn Avenue in Hollsopple, Pa.